B&C BEYOND: JANUARY 16, 2012

With the debut of the second season of Showtime's Shameless, Showtime is sponsoring the Walk of Shame-less. The Jan. 18-22 athletic event will have six teams of three walking nonstop on treadmills in New York, while Showtime challenges participants with Shameless trivia. Not only will the winning team get $50,000, the network will donate $1 per minute to each team's charity of choice for every minute they walk during the contest.

For more information, go to Showtime's Walk of Shame-less Website.



FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list ofB&Cstaff feeds.

Click here to view photos from the TCA Winter Press Tour 2012.





Is NASCAR Back on Track?

CEO Brian France talks about his plan to continue a ratings turnaround, and what ESPN needs to do better and his timetable to jump-start TV talks.

Click here to read the full interview.

Supreme Court Weighs Indecency Regulations

Broadcasters and the government squared off last week over the constitutionality of the Federal Communications Commission's indecency enforcement regime. It was the first time the High Court has agreed to weigh in on the constitutionality of indecency regs for broadcasters since George Carlin cursed his way into the regulatory record books in the Pacifica case in 1978.

Click here to read how the absence of Justice Sotomayor from the Supreme Court decision will affect arguments on all sides.



At Cox, Independence Gets the Job Done

Last year, Bill Hoffman was upped from general manager at WSB Atlanta to executive VP at parent Cox Media Group, overseeing the company's 15 TV stations, along with its radio and newspaper properties.

Click here to read the full interview.

Michael Valentine, Joe Weir Upped At Belo

VP of content, VP of digital are new titles for pair with WFAA Dallas roots More

Citadel Communications Stations Grab Live Well

WLNE Providence, WOI Des Moines among five new partners on ABC's digi-net More

Twentieth to Premiere 'Dish Nation' Nationwide This Fall

Show will feature radio DJs in New York, Atlanta, Detroit and more More

'Rachael Ray' Re-Upped Through 2013

Renewal takes Emmy-winning CTD talk show through season eight More

Disney Junior Network to Launch in March

New 24-hour preschool channel replaces SOAPnet More

IFC Greenlights Two New Comedies

Comedy Bang! Bang!, Bunk to premiere in June 2012 More