B&C BEYOND: JANUARY 14, 2013

For those viewers who think they could be a television writer, CBS is asking them to put their money where their mouth is. On Jan. 14, Hawaii Five-0 will put a twist on the classic "whodunit" by allowing its fans to choose the ending of that night's episode, becoming the first primetime drama to do so, the network says. The episode will revolve around the murder of a university professor; the suspects are his boss, his teaching assistant and a student he busted for cheating. Once the characters' motives are revealed, viewers can vote via either CBS.com or Twitter, using the hashtags #theBoss, #theTA or #theStudent. In three separate time zones-Eastern, Central and Pacific-CBS will air the ending with the most votes in that region. Viewers whose picks are not selected can watch all three endings on CBS.com following the broadcast.

