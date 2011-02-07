B&C BEYOND: FEBRUARY 7, 2011
The Future of Al Jazeera English In the United States
As Qatar-based TV network Al Jazeera English enjoys attention and praise for its insider coverage of Egypt,
Multichannel News
Editor-in-Chief Mark Robichaux talks to Al Anstey, the channel's managing director, about what it's like on the front lines and his plan to push for better distribution of the channel in the U.S.
Meanwhile, B&C's Melissa Grego reports on why one analyst says now is the toughest time ever to take on the Al Jazeera carriage battle. More.
Stations Find Local Angles to Egypt Unrest
Local TV news crews dug hard to find out how the crisis in Cairo affected people in their markets. More.
'Spectrum Squatter' Accusations Fly
To read the blog AT&T's Joan Marsh posted about the NAB's letter to legislators, click here.
Dark Northwest Broadcasting Stations Back On...For Now
Northwest and DirecTV put their retrans feud on hold so viewers could watch Super Bowl. More.
ACME Selling Knoxville's WBXX To Lockwood Broadcast
CW outlet goes for $5.6 million. More.
