B&C BEYOND: FEBRUARY 7, 2011

The Future of Al Jazeera English In the United States

As Qatar-based TV network Al Jazeera English enjoys attention and praise for its insider coverage of Egypt,

Editor-in-Chief Mark Robichaux talks to Al Anstey, the channel's managing director, about what it's like on the front lines and his plan to push for better distribution of the channel in the U.S.

Stations Find Local Angles to Egypt Unrest

Log Onto This

Companies continue to report earnings this

week, with Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Interactive

reporting how they fared in Q4 2010 and Walt Disney Co. weighing in on

its 2011 fiscal Q1.

Earnings calls Webcast info:

Discovery: Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. ET

Scripps: Thursday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. ET

Disney: Friday, Feb. 11 at 8:30 a.m. ET





View photos from recent industry events, including the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards and the 2011 Sundance Film Festival.

'Spectrum Squatter' Accusations Fly

Dark Northwest Broadcasting Stations Back On...For Now

ACME Selling Knoxville's WBXX To Lockwood Broadcast

