B&C BEYOND: FEBRUARY 6, 2012

What: Q4 2011 Belo Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2012 10:00 a.m. CT

Belo Corp. will release its fourth-quarter earnings as well as those for the entire 2011 fiscal year, followed by a conference call with reporters that will be Webcast.

Screengrab

History Channel is celebrating the third season premiere of Swamp People by converting a 5,600-square-foot space inside New York's Chelsea Market into a Louisiana swamp featuring American alligators, red-eared slider turtles and 1,000 indigenous plants from the region. History has installed "Gator Cams" so that viewers can take a look inside.

Why I'll Miss Jeff Murri



The broadcasting community is mourning the death of WJBK Detroit general manager Jeff Murri, and so am I. B&C named Jeff our 2011 General Manager of the Year in December, for his tireless dedication to the Fox owned station and the Detroit community.

Lawenda: Univision Still in Ad-Growth Mode

With upfronts around the corner, Univision and TeleFutura sales chief David Lawenda talked about the competitive environment in the Hispanic ad marketplace and Fox's new Spanish-language broadcast network.

The CW Orders Three More Drama Pilots

Projects from J.J. Abrams, Mark Harmon bring net's total pick-ups to eight More

HBO Renews 'Luck' for Season Two

Horseracing drama drew 1.1 million viewers in premiere More

Gannett Gives Dubow $14.7 Million Disability Package

Former CEO stepped down from media giant in October due to persistent medical issues More

Ardyth Diercks Departs WTVJ Miami

Longtime president/general manager at NBC-owned station exploring "other professional and personal ventures" More



Dr. Oz Making Online 'House Calls'

Users can send friends and family personalized video of Oz offering health tips More

Syndie Mags Shine in Light of Golden Globes

Five of six shows are up in ratings for week; three hit season highs More