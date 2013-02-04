B&C BEYOND: FEBRUARY 4, 2013



Log On to This

What: Q4 2012 Gannett Co. Earnings Conference Call

When: Monday, Feb. 4 at 10:00 a.m. ET

What: Q1 2013 The Walt Disney Company Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 5:00 p.m. ET

What: Q2 2013 News Corp. Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 4:00 p.m. ET

What: Q4 2012 Sinclair Broadcast Group Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 9:30 a.m. ET

What: Q4 2012/Full-Year Time Warner Inc. Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 10:30 a.m. ET

What: Q4 2012 Scripps Networks Interactive Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, Feb. 7 at 10:00 a.m. ET

The Screengrab

Ahead of zombie hit The Walking Dead's return from its midseason break to finish its third season Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. on AMC-the final episodes with Glen Mazzara as showrunner-the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is hosting "An Evening With The Walking Dead" Feb. 5 from 7:30-9 p.m. at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood. Gale Anne Hurd and Robert Kirkman, special effects guru Greg Nicotero and the cast will attend. It will be webcast on emmys.com and emmys.tv.

launchPAD

Rating the BlackBerry 10 for TV

The Jan. 30 launch of the BlackBerry 10, a touchscreen smartphone that breaks with the company's tradition of including a physical keyboard, bowed to generally positive reviews and some content providers, such as Univision,have already announced plans to offer BlackBerry 10 versions of their apps. Those with more limited app development budgets may not bother, however, figuring they can reach most of the smartphone universe with either an Apple or Android app.

CEA Drops CNET as 'Best of CES' Partner After CBS Quashed Hopper Award

CNET says it will continue to cover the trade show

NATPE 2013



View photos from NATPE 2013, which was held Jan. 28-30 at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach, Fla.

Fox Affiliate Switch in the Works for Charlotte

"Disappointed" Bahakel Communications' WCCB odd man out in Fox acquisition of Capitol's WJZY-WMYT; said it will consider all options More

Me-TV to Get Nielsen Numbers

National ratings are a significant step for the fast-growing, Weigel-owned entertainment multicast channel



Cartoon Network Takes its Upfront on the Road

Network plans meetings in 15 cities to pitch new lineup More

CBS Renews Carriage Deal With Charter

New agreement includes owned stations, Showtime, CBS Sports Network and Smithsonian Channel



