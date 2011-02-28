B&C BEYOND: FEBRUARY 28, 2011
Piers-ing Commentary
In a wide-ranging interview with B&C Editor in-Chief
Ben Grossman, new CNN host Piers Morgan talked about what is working and not
working so far, his rivals, and his plans for Rupert Murdoch.
An editedtranscript of the conversation follows.
Free Live Webcast -- Feb. 28, 2 p.m. EST
Multichannel News Executive Editor Kent Gibbons hosts the Webcast "America's New Lucky Numbers: What the Ups
and Downs of 2010 Census Data Mean for the TV Business" to
discuss how the latest Census Bureau report-which will show population
surges among U.S. Hispanics-could impact the media
landscape.
Bradcasting: A 'Frank' Discussion
Post-Newsweek President-CEO Alan Frank spoke
with B&C Deputy Editor Michael Malone about the state of
broadcasting today--and tomorrow.
Click here to read the complete interview.
Jim Murphy Exits GMA To Join Warner Bros.' Anderson
Joins Cooper as executive producer of new talk show to premiere Sept. 12. More.
Oprah, Access Hollywood Only Syndies Strips To Gain In First Full Week of February Sweeps
All other shows are down or flat in ratings. More.
