B&C BEYOND: FEBRUARY 27, 2012

Advanced Advertising: Setting the 2012 Agenda

The Paley Center for Media is once again giving TV fans an opportunity to get up close and personal with the stars and creative teams behind some of their favorite shows with its annual PaleyFest. Taking place March 2-14 at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif., PaleyFest 2012 will feature panel sessions and premiere screenings for shows like NBC's Community (which, to the delight of fans, will return to the air March 15) and The Office, as well as ABC's award-winning comedy Modern Family and new dramas Revenge and Once Upon a Time, among others. Fans unable to make it can still get a front-row seat. The Paley Center recently partnered with Livestream to stream panels in real time and with Hulu to provide sessions and short-form clips on demand the day after the festival ends. There is also an interactive mobile app available for smartphones



Click here for more information and to view schedule





Buyers Root for Advanced Ads Despite Canoe Pullback

By Jon Lafayette

While Canoe Ventures' decision to leave the interactive advertising business is a setback, media buyers say advanced advertising will flow without Canoe.

Cable Ad Revenue Jumped to $22.1b in 2011

By Jon Lafayette

Cable networks had another banner year for ad sales in 2011. The Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau reports that its final tally of ad sales figures show that national cable networks took in $22.1 billion in ad revenue, up 7.8% from 2010.

Deutsche Bank's Media and Telecom Conference

The Breakers Hotel, Palm Beach, Fla.

Feb. 27-29, 2012

All times Eastern

Feb. 27

6:30 p.m.: Greg Maffei, president and CEO, Liberty Media

Feb. 28

8 a.m.: Irene Estevez, executive VP and CFO, Time Warner Cable

9:40 a.m.: David Zaslav, president and CEO, Discovery Communications

11 a.m.: Vincent Sadusky, president and CEO, LIN Media

11:40 a.m.: Jeff Bewkes, chairman and CEO, Time Warner Inc.

12:50 p.m.: Philippe Dauman, president and CEO, Viacom

Feb. 29

7:45 a.m.: Neil Smit, president and CEO, Comcast Cable Communications

8:35 a.m.: Leslie Moonves, president and CEO, CBS Corp.

10:20 a.m.: Kenneth W. Lowe, chairman, president and CEO, Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

The Palace Hotel, San Francisco, Calif.

Feb. 27-March 1

All times Pacific

Feb. 27

2:10 p.m.: Joe NeCastro, chief financial and administrative officer, Scripps Networks Interactive

Feb. 28

11:30 a.m.: Mike Angelakis, vice chairman and CFO, Comcast Corp.

12:15 p.m.: Leslie Moonves, president and CEO, CBS Corp.

1:45 p.m.: Jay Rasulo, senior executive VP and CFO, The Walt Disney Company

5:10 p.m.: Chris Shean, senior VP and CFO, Liberty Media

Feb. 29

12:30 p.m.: Chris Winfrey, executive VP and CFO, Charter Communications

2 p.m.: Pat Doyle, executive VP and CFO, DirecTV

4:35 p.m.: Kevin Tsujihara, president, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Group

March 1

11:35 a.m.: Glenn Britt, chairman and CEO, Time Warner Cable

Talkers Gain as February Sweeps Gets Under Way

Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz and Ellen all hit season highs More

Angelica McDaniel Named Head of CBS Daytime

Will oversee The Talk, CBS soaps, Price Is Right and Let's Make a DealMore

NAB's Smith: We'll Engage Constructively With FCC

NAB President Gordon Smith says the FCC's first order of business is to come up with auction rules so broadcasters know where they stand. He talked to B&C Washington, D.C., bureau chief John Eggerton after Congress approved incentive auction authority for the FCC, paving the way for auctions of broadcast spectrum. An edited transcript of the interview follows.

Golden Mike Awards

Dennis Swanson Has Broadcasters' Backs



Dennis Swanson, president of station operations for Fox Television Stations, is this year's recipient of the Broadcasters Foundation of America's Golden Mike award, to be presented Feb. 27 at New York's Plaza Hotel. Prior to joining Fox, Swanson's posts included COO of the former Viacom station group, president of ABC Sports and general manager at WLS Chicago and WNBC New York, among others. Swanson spoke with B&C deputy editor Michael Malone about what the Golden Mike honor means to him.



Click here to read the full interview.