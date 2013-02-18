B&C BEYOND: FEBRUARY 18, 2013
Log On to This
What: Q4 2012 Dish Network Earnings Conference Call
When: Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 12:30 p.m. ET
What: Q4 2012 Charter Communications Earnings Conference Call
When: Friday, Feb. 22 at 10:00 a.m. ET
What: Q4 2014 Crown Media Holdings Earnings Conference Call
When: Friday, Feb. 22 at 11:00 a.m. ET
The Screengrab
Social Media Week, which aims to explore the social, cultural and economic impact of social media, returns to New York this week for the fifth year. From Feb. 18-22, there will be events including a look at the interaction between fans and entertainers hosted by Viacom's Music & Entertainment Group and MTV Insights, and a peek into what's to come for the next year of social TV hosted by Bravo Digital Media's Lisa Hsia. For marketers, there will be a discussion about the "second coming of the 30-second spot."
From the Web
Comcast Is Not Your Father's Cable Company
Comcast announced Feb. 12 it will pay $16.7 billion to buy out GE's remaining stake in NBCUniversal, two years ahead of schedule. Comcast CEO Brian Roberts' message to analysts: "Two years in, the strategic rationale for bringing together our content and distribution businesses and the opportunities for growth and value creation available at NBCUniversal are even stronger and better than we first anticipated."
FX Orders Drama 'The Bridge'
Show following detectives tracking killer on U.S./Mexican border to bow in July More
Style Greenlights Three New Series
Net also developing beauty competition series with EP Charlize Theron
More
Dorner Manhunt, Pope's Resignation Stretch L.A. Newsrooms
Two massive stories of particular interest in SoCal made for a hectic few days for TV reporters in the region More
Emergency Alert Systems Hacked ;Warnings of Zombies
KRTV Great Falls (Mont.), WBUP-WBKP Marquette (Mich.) among stations affected; matter under investigation by the FBI More
Headed Into February Sweeps, Syndicated Talk Shows Get Ratings Mileage Oout of Manti Te'o Hoax
Dr. Phil's two-part Interview with deception architect Tuiasosopo leads the pack More
CBS, Showtime Add Shows to Ama zon Prime Streaming Deal
America's Next Top Model, Everybody Loves Raymond, Jericho, The L Word to join service More
