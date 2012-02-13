B&C BEYOND: FEBRUARY 13, 2012



Log Onto This

What: Q4 2011 Comcast Corp. Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2012 at 8:30 a.m. ET

What: Q4 2011 CBS Corp. Earnings Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2012 4:30 p.m. ET

What: Q4 2011 Discovery Communications Earnings Conference Call

When:

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2012, 8:30 am ET

.

New York Giants fans still feeling victorious after Super Bowl XLVI can add another win for the team by voting in Cartoon Network's second Hall of Game Awards for Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, who is appropriately nominated in the Dance Machine category for his signature celebratory salsa. Hosted by former NBA star and Turner Sports basketball analyst Shaquille O'Neal, the stunt-filled, star-studded Hall of Game this year features three new categories in which to vote: Captain Clutch, Dynamic Duo and We Got Game. Unlike the Super Bowl, fans have complete control over who will be the victors-something New England Patriots fans would have liked a week ago. The awards air Feb. 20 on Cartoon Network at 7 p.m.

Sinclair Eyes More Acquisitions

CEO David Smith: "We're prepared to get bigger," and Big Four network stations in midsize markets might be a match More

WPMI Mobile GM Bob Dunn Dies

"Absolute gentleman and great family man" was part of Newport TV family More

NATPE's Rick Feldman to Step Down April 30

Will remain with organization as a consultant More

'Dr. Phil' Solidifies Standing as Top Talk Show in Slow Week

Judge Judy, Wheel of Fortune tie for No. 1 slot overall in syndication ratings More



Media Buyer & Planner Spotlight



SMG's Scheppach: Marketers Hungry for Addressable Ads

Tracey Scheppach is executive VP, innovations director at Starcom MediaVest Group. As the company's resident expert in addressable advertising, tablets, online video, DVR and VOD usage and more, Scheppach helps invest clients' dollars across all video platforms.

