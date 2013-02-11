B&C BEYOND: FEBRUARY 11, 2013



Log On to This

What: Q4 2012/Full-Year Comcast Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Click here to view the webcast

What: Q4 2012 Discovery Communications Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, Feb. 14 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Click here to view the webcast



What: Q4 2014 DirecTV Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, Feb. 14 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Click here to view the webcast

What: Q4 2012/Full-Year CBS Corp. Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, Feb. 14 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Click here to view the webcast



The Screengrab



The best and brightest from the NBA will be in Houston for the league's annual All-Star weekend Feb. 15-17, airing on TNT, and NBA Digital will offer new features such as the NBA Challenge -- which will give fans anopportunity to compete with one anotherby answering event-related questions. TNT will debut a redesigned version of its TNT Overtime video player that will include new HD camera angles, a player tracker and more.

Click here to go to NBA.com

Click here for TNT's Overtime Video Player

From the Web

To Promote 'Killing Lincoln,' Nat Geo Lets Money Talk

As part of an extensive promotional campaign for National Geographic Channel's special Killing Lincoln, the network is putting stickers over Lincoln's face on $40,000 worth of $5 bills, which will be spent in restaurants and coffee shops to get into circulation. More

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

View photos from recent industry events such as Oxygen's upfront event and DirecTV's Celebrity Beach Bowl...

Click here to view more photos.



Click here to watch Vine videos from CNN and NBC News.



Steve Pruett Resigns as Communications Corp. CEO

Departs station group to focus on start-up local broadcast venture; retains Fox affiliates board chairmanship More

Gannett TV Revenue Up 46% in 4th Quarter

Broadcast division paces media giant to "first year-over-year increase in company-wide revenue since 2006" More