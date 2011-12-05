B&C BEYOND: DECEMBER 5, 2011



Screengrab

Syfy's Neverland

Click here for more information and to find out about your Neverland origins.

Cable Shines in Zenith Ad Forecast



Media agency Zenith Optimedia is expecting increases in advertising spending of 3.5% in 2012 and 2013, according to its latest forecast.

Click here to read the full story

Click here for more information on thinkLA's upcoming National TV Summit Dec. 6.





FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list ofB&Cstaff feeds.

View photos from recent industry events such as the Sports Media Marketing Awards VIP Dinner and Gossip Girl's 100th episode party...



Click here to view photos.

Michael Copps: Tough Love

What does Copps think the FCC should do about retrans reform? And what does he call the high point of his tenure?

Click here to read the full interview.

OnScreen Media Summit 2011

View photos from B&C/MCN's fourth annual OnScreen Media Summit, held on Dec. 1 at the Sentry Center Midtown East in New York.

Click here to view the gallery

SPT's Mosko Bullish on Broadcasting Business

Says his studio is focused on making fewer, better pilots More

Sweeney Praises Paul Lee for ABC Prime

Digital media is a friend, not a foe, ABC TV chief tells Couric More

Kent: TV Everywhere is 'Vitally Important'

Turner Broadcasting System Chairman/CEO says while availability has been successful, adoption has been disappointing More

Cain Interview to Kickoff BET's 2012 Election Coverage

Republican presidential candidate to address Black America More

Myriad Platforms, Myriad Opportunities

Broadcast and cable execs see big revenue potential in untapped digital frontier More

GroupM Downgrading Ad Growth Forecast for 2012

Scanzoni predicting 3.8% growth next year, down from 4.2% More

Timko: Canoe Will Wade into Dynamic VOD Ad Insertion Waters

Cable venture will test platform with one MSO, trial with others in 2012 More

Will 2012 Be 'Perfect Storm' For Local Ads?

Panelists cite political spending, interactive and addressable ads moving needle More

Smit: Comcast's Platforms, Partnerships Drive Innovation

Comcast Cable Communications president says company will release a new product every quarter More

Reif Cohen Bullish on Content

Top analyst says hit shows worth $1 billion over time More

Content Bundles Still Connect With Consumers

Panel: TV Everywhere still a long way from being everywhere just yet More

Zaslav: Discovery Still Tapping International Opportunities

With TLC expanding rapidly abroad, CEO hails network margins of 50% More



Moody's Warns Stations of Revenue ‘Threat' From Reverse Comp

Coughing up program fees to networks will put station groups in an increasingly tight spot, says Moody's, forcing them to increase retrans take from subscription TV More

Univision Veteran Alina Falcon Heads Up Telemundo News

In addition to role for the network, the Spanish-language broadcasting ace will supervise news at the Telemundo stations More

'Walking Dead' Draws 6.6 Million Viewers for Midseason Finale

AMC's zombie drama scheduled to resume original episodes Feb. 12 More

Fox Wins Nov. Sweeps in 18-49 Demo; CBS Tops in Viewers

ABC and NBC post year-over-year losses in viewership More