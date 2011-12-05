B&C BEYOND: DECEMBER 5, 2011
Screengrab
Syfy's Neverland
Cable Shines in Zenith Ad Forecast
Media agency Zenith Optimedia is expecting increases in advertising spending of 3.5% in 2012 and 2013, according to its latest forecast.
Michael Copps: Tough Love
What does Copps think the FCC should do about retrans reform? And what does he call the high point of his tenure?
OnScreen Media Summit 2011
View photos from B&C/MCN's fourth annual OnScreen Media Summit, held on Dec. 1 at the Sentry Center Midtown East in New York.
SPT's Mosko Bullish on Broadcasting Business
Says his studio is focused on making fewer, better pilots More
Sweeney Praises Paul Lee for ABC Prime
Digital media is a friend, not a foe, ABC TV chief tells Couric More
Kent: TV Everywhere is 'Vitally Important'
Turner Broadcasting System Chairman/CEO says while availability has been successful, adoption has been disappointing More
Cain Interview to Kickoff BET's 2012 Election Coverage
Republican presidential candidate to address Black America More
Myriad Platforms, Myriad Opportunities
Broadcast and cable execs see big revenue potential in untapped digital frontier More
GroupM Downgrading Ad Growth Forecast for 2012
Scanzoni predicting 3.8% growth next year, down from 4.2% More
Timko: Canoe Will Wade into Dynamic VOD Ad Insertion Waters
Cable venture will test platform with one MSO, trial with others in 2012 More
Will 2012 Be 'Perfect Storm' For Local Ads?
Panelists cite political spending, interactive and addressable ads moving needle More
Smit: Comcast's Platforms, Partnerships Drive Innovation
Comcast Cable Communications president says company will release a new product every quarter More
Reif Cohen Bullish on Content
Top analyst says hit shows worth $1 billion over time More
Content Bundles Still Connect With Consumers
Panel: TV Everywhere still a long way from being everywhere just yet More
Zaslav: Discovery Still Tapping International Opportunities
With TLC expanding rapidly abroad, CEO hails network margins of 50% More
Moody's Warns Stations of Revenue ‘Threat' From Reverse Comp
Coughing up program fees to networks will put station groups in an increasingly tight spot, says Moody's, forcing them to increase retrans take from subscription TV More
Univision Veteran Alina Falcon Heads Up Telemundo News
In addition to role for the network, the Spanish-language broadcasting ace will supervise news at the Telemundo stations More
'Walking Dead' Draws 6.6 Million Viewers for Midseason Finale
AMC's zombie drama scheduled to resume original episodes Feb. 12 More
Fox Wins Nov. Sweeps in 18-49 Demo; CBS Tops in Viewers
ABC and NBC post year-over-year losses in viewership More
