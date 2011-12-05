B&C BEYOND: DECEMBER 5, 201



Screengrab

Occupy Revolution Is Televised

Just about everyone was on-camera when the police clashed with Occupy Wall Street protesters at Zuccotti Park Nov. 17.

Click here for the full story.



Women of Hollywood

B&Cheld its 2ndannual "Keynotes and Cocktails: Women of Hollywood" event on Nov. 15 at the Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles.

Click here to view more photos from the event.



Neil Patrick Harris to Follow Jerry Seinfeld as Kelly Ripa's Guest Partner on 'Live!'

Show starts search for next cohost as Regis Philbin ends his run

Syndie Magazines Up on News of Kim Kardashian's Divorce

Five of six mags hit or hold season ratings highs in week ended Nov. 6



E! Signs New Multi-Year Deal With Chelsea Handler

Late-night chatfestChelsea Latelyrenewed through 2014

Joy Behar's HLN Show Ending

Two-year-old primetime program to remain on the air through year-end