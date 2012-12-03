B&C BEYOND: DECEMBER 3, 2012



Screengrab



Spike is letting its viewers "play" along during its broadcast of the 10th Annual Video Game Awards, set for Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET, via Xbox LIVE. Streaming on the game console alongside the telecast, Xbox users will be able to respond to poll questions that will be tabulated in real time and be able to interact with the show's host, Samuel L. Jackson. VGA 10 will be simulcast on MTV 2, MTV Tr3s and Spike.com and GameTrailers. com for international users. Produced by Mark Burnett, VGA 10 will also feature performances from Linkin Park and Tenacious D.

From the Web

Black Friday, Cyber Monday Not Moving Scatter Needle

The returns from Black Friday and Cyber Monday appeared to be encouraging. Consumers are willing to spend as the holiday season begins. That's sparked some optimism among ad buyers and sellers that the economy could improve, but it's unlikely in the short term to encourage marketers to push more last-minute money into what has been a lethargic fourth-quarter scatter market. More

B&C 2012 Sports Executive of the Year



A Gold Medal Year for Lazarus

With Super Bowl and Olympic triumphs, NBC group chief earns B&C annual Sports Exec honors

New 'Today' EP: ‘We All Hate Being No. 2'

Don Nash lays out his plan for making NBC first in the mornings again

For Renaissance Drama, An Enlightened Production

Fontana's Borgia breaks new ground for global technologies, financing

In the Heart of November Sweeps, Season Highs are the Norm

Katie, Steve Harvey, Dr. Phil, Ellen all mark personal bests in week ending Nov. 18 More

Couric Sends Zucker to CNN With Fond Words

Disney-ABC to replace Katie EP in coming weeks More