B&C BEYOND: DECEMBER 24, 2012

NATAS Hopes to Make 40th Daytime Emmys a Winner



The New York-based National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences expects to announce by late January the network that will air next year's 40th edition of the daytime emmy awards -- as well as a producer. More

Newtown and News Media: A Mix of Tension and Gratitude

A slow-moving line of traffic on Church Hill Road leads into heartbroken Newtown, Conn., and another line of traffic heads out. Everyone slows to stare at St. Rose Church of Lima, where funerals for two of the children murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14 are being held.



Former 'Martha Stewart' Producer to Replace Zucker As 'Katie' EP

Michael Morrison will be the new executive producer of Disney-ABC's Katie, now that Jeff Zucker is departing to head CNN Worldwide.



View photos from Broadcasting & Cable's 22nd annual Hall of Fame gala, held Dec. 17 at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York...

Violence Inspires Host of Global Regs



Spectrum of Possibilities

Two FCC incentive auction leaders take on all sides of the issue, from station rights to interference (electrical and otherwise)

Drone Journalism Waits for Takeoff

FAA rules in 2015 could give broadcasters new low-cost, high-flying options

Jim Arnold Named KGUN-KWBA GM

Former KOLD boss tries out new role in Tucson with Journal Broadcast station More

KLAS, WXYZ, WVUE Win Prestigious DuPont-Columbia Prizes

Stations claim hardware for "excellence in broadcast and digital news" More