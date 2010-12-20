B&C BEYOND: DECEMBER 20, 2010

View photos from recent industry events, including HRTS' "Hitmakers" panel and Spike TV's Video Game Awards.

Watch This

Can't make it to Times Square? Tune in to these New Year's Eve countdowns to ring in 2011.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest and Fergie

ABC, 10-11 p.m., resumes at 11:30 p.m.

NBC's New Year's Eve With Carson Daly

NBC, 10 p.m., resumes at 11:30 p.m.



New Year's Eve Live with host Nancy O'Dell

Fox, 11 p.m.

New Year's Eve with co-hosts Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin

CNN, 11 p.m.



New Year's Bash 2011 with host Whitney Cummings

MTV, 10 p.m.



Screengrab

Making the viral video rounds earlier this month was a bizarre music video promo for the fourth season of Norwegian TV show Gylne Tider (Golden Times), featuring an eclectic mix of has-been TV, film and music stars lip-synching in front of a green-screened beach to the Beatles' "Let It Be." If you missed it, watch the video below (as well as the equally randomly star-studded "We Are the World" promo from a few years ago).

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Z6wP8eAb-8[/embed][embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQOeDYDOCKc[/embed]

Upton Vs. FCC: Expect a Battle

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), the newly minted chairman of the powerful House Energy & Commerce Committee, gave B&C an early read on his telecom priorities, including that he will try to help update the "horribly outdated" media ownership rules. In an interview, Upton says plenty about network neutrality, the media ownership proceeding, Comcast/NBCU, spectrum reclamation and much more.

An edited transcript follows.



