B&C BEYOND: DECEMBER 19, 2011

New Year's Eve 2012 Celebration

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, 10 p.m., ABC

NBC's New Year's Eve with Carson Daly, 10 p.m., NBC

American Country New Year's Eve Live, 11 p.m., Fox

NYE in NYC 2012, 11 p.m., MTV



Five Good Reasons to Keep Spectrum

With broadcasters likely to be asked to return spectrum in the next couple of years, B&C asked National Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith for five reasons why some broadcasters might want to retain their real estate.

Shine in Globe Nominations

On Dec. 15, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its nominations for the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards, and as usual, the TV list was dominated by HBO with 18 nods, thanks in part to the network's strong showing in the miniseries and TV movie categories.

FX Signs Deal With Russell Brand for Late-Night Series

Six half-hour episodes of commentary show to debut in spring 2012 More

Amanpour Stepping Down From ABC's 'This Week'

Stephanopoulos will return as anchor, while keeping GMA role More

North Carolina Broadcasters to Air Veterans Special

Salute to Vietnam heroes planned for airing in March across the state More

Manuel Abud Named Telemundo Stations President

Ronald Gordon leaves to run ZGS affiliates group More

With November Sweeps Past, Dr. Phil Returns to Top of Talk Ratings

Live! With Kelly drops off, as search for Regis Philbin's replacement continues More

CBS Television Distribution Hot for TV Land's 'Hot in Cleveland'

Distributor wins domestic broadcast rights to popular basic cable sitcom More