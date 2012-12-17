B&C BEYOND: DECEMBER 17, 2012
The Art of the Possible
In her first wide-ranging interview
since becoming the newest Democratic commissioner of the FCC, Jessica
Rosenworcel talks spectrum auctions, retrans, consumer protection and
the road to the digital revolution
Screengrab
In anticipation of Oxygen's upcoming reality competition series, The Face -- premiering Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. -- the network is asking fans to channel their inner supermodel as part of its "The Face Challenge." Through the show's YouTube channel, fans can submit videos emulating The Face's supermodel coaches' signature moves-Naomi Campbell's "Walk," Karolina Kurkova's "Look" and Coco Rocha's "Pose." Select submissions may be featured on a billboard in Times Square on premiere day. Jane Olson, Oxygen senior VP, marketing and brand strategy, said the contest "is another opportunity for us to continue the Oxygen brand beyond the television screen." For a more hands-on experience, Oxygen will have pop-up shops in several cities where fans can shoot their digital video submission and more. The winner will receive professional hair, makeup and wardrobe styling for a photo shoot with the show's host, photographer Nigel Barker.
CBS, NBC Team With Their Local Stations to Cover Newtown Tragedy
As yet another mass shooting tragedy occurred Friday morning, this time at an Eastern Connecticut Elementary School, broadcast nets including CBS and NBC teamed up with their local O&Os. More
Globe, SAG Critics Reax
Check out B&C's round up of critics' reaction to the nominations
After 'Gossip Girl,' Bringing the New Drama
The CW's Sherman is looking for more broad hits to follow Arrow
Discovery's 'Amish Mafia' Premieres to 3.4 Million Viewers
New show is net's top-rated launch in key demos following American Chopper finale More
Beth Hoppe to Head Programming at PBS
Former Discovery Studios exec tasked with building on hits Sherlock, Downton AbbeyMore
Scott Schiller, Krishan Bhatia, Barry Fischer Take on New Duties at NBCU Ad Sales
Sales chief Linda Yaccarino also gives John Shea responsibility for cross-portfolio deals More
ProfMedia Ending MTV Russia Partnership
Viacom looking for ways to get music channel back in the USSR More
Magazine Shows Star in First Post-Sweeps Week
Prime access series-including games, sitcoms-hit highs in early December More
Andrew Scher Upped to EP of CTD'S 'The Doctors'
Joins Jay McGraw and Carla Pennington as showrunner More
