B&C BEYOND: DECEMBER 13, 2010

Two New GMs Named In Albany
Freedom taps Nelson, Young Broadcasting names Alford in New York capital
Scripps Would Like To Run Your Station's News Operation
Group seeks deals similar to WPTV West Palm Beach's arrangement to manage news on Raycom's WFLX in 2011
NateGets Upgrades In Two Markets
Sony-Harpo show moves to daytime in Houston and Detroit
Entertainment Studios Renews Cable Networks On Verizon FiOS In Multi-Year Deal
ES' cable nets support company's syndicated program offerings
