B&C BEYOND: DECEMBER 13, 2010

View photos from recent industry events, including

The Sing-Off

season two premiere and the grand opening of Hostory's "Pop Shop" in Times Square.

Click here to view the slideshow.

FOLLOW

B&C ON TWITTERClick

here for a list of B&C staff feeds.



Two New GMs Named In Albany

Freedom taps Nelson, Young Broadcasting names Alford in New York capital

Scripps Would Like To Run Your Station's News Operation

Group seeks deals similar to WPTV West Palm Beach's arrangement to manage news on Raycom's WFLX in 2011







NateGets Upgrades In Two Markets

Sony-Harpo show moves to daytime in Houston and Detroit

Entertainment Studios Renews Cable Networks On Verizon FiOS In Multi-Year Deal

ES' cable nets support company's syndicated program offerings



