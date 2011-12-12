B&C BEYOND: DECEMBER 12, 2011



New Home for the Holidays?

Real estate giant Coldwell Banker recently launched a

holiday-season TV campaign meant to convince viewers that despite a difficult

housing market, it might be time to move to a new home. CMO Michael Fischer,

who joined Coldwell Banker from Nissan North America in 2008, explains how the

company uses TV and other media to help its agents get listings and sell

houses.

Mastering the Art of Chat in a Busy News Year





This week marks one year since Larry King hung up his

suspenders for the final broadcast of Larry King Live and nearly as long since

his successor, Piers Morgan, took over CNN 's 9 p.m. hour. onPiers

Morgan Tonight, executive produced by Jonathan Wald.

Young But Battle-Tested





Following Young Broadcasting's exit from bankruptcy in

2010, the local broadcaster is investing in its stations: hiring staff,

upgrading equipment and rolling out local HD, with the latter concluding this

week. President Deb McDermott is pushing a strategy that she calls a return to

her start in broadcasting.

Two More Belo Stations Partner With Live Well Net

KING Seattle and KSKN Spokane join five other Belo stations in signing on for launch of Live Well on Jan. 1, giving ABC's digi-net 50% U.S. clearance More

Fox Owned Stations Grab African-American Digi-Net KIN TV

Several MyNet outlets, including WWOR New York and KCOP Los Angeles, are on board as MGM's KIN plans to compete with Bounce TV for viewers More

MARKET EYE

Determined to Recover



Detroit Mayor Dave Bing took to the local airwaves in

mid-November, detailing for Detroiters just how dire the city's economic

situation is. While Detroit's fiscal ills are news to no one, Bing's television

address nonetheless underscored how entrenched the city is in crisis.

