B&C BEYOND: DECEMBER 10, 2012

Broadcasters Need to Look Beyond CALM Act

With the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation Act, or CALM Act, going into effect Dec. 13, legislators, regulators and broadcast engineers will be eliminating a long-standing viewer complaint -- that ear-splitting ads seeming to assume high decibel levels were, according to marketers, the best way to pitch products. But the TV industry shouldn't be acting like its audio problems are solved. Inconsistent audio levels are only one aspect of providing great sound into the home. Broadcasters will be putting themselves at a competitive disadvantage if they don't aggressively address the bigger issue of audio quality. More

Moonves Says CBS News-CNN Merger Not Likely With Zucker at CNN

CBS CEO also says past seasons of select current shows likely to go to Netflix in 2013 More

Gotlieb -- Transition to C7 Involves Many Issues

GroupM Worldwide chairman says differing client needs could result in 'more than one currency' More

Analyst: Stronger Housing, Economy Will Drive Cable

Reif Cohen sees subscriber improvement in second half of year More

Netflix-Disney Deal a 'Game Changer'

AXS TV's Cuban says smaller content providers may suffer More

Kerger: Philanthropy, Not Government, Funds PBS

Says that most of what PBS does is in the spirit of education More

Marcus: TWC Could Boost Speeds In KC Google Battle

TWC COO vows to fight good fight with Internet giant More

Olympics Proved Sports Streaming Model Works

NBC's Litner talks NHL lockout, rising media rights costs More

TV Everywhere Not Quite There

Netflix, iTunes thriving because interface is facile More

Rogers: TiVo's an 'Underdog' Just Like Tim Tebow

CEO says company has turned around its standing with cable operators More

Great Series More Important Than Ever to Defining Channels

AMC's Sapan, 'Breaking Bad' EP talk success of outgoing drama, upcoming ‘Rectify'More



Carney Adds Research To Advertising Sales Duties

Sony promotes exec to tighten integration with strategy

Click here to read the full story.



Sinclair Acquires WHAM Rochester for $54 Million

Closes on Newport TV acquisition, then grabs another from Newport with deal to buy upstate NY market leader and ABC affiliate More

UBS Conference: Belo Sees Growth on Digital Side

Broadcaster brass Dunia Shive and Peter Diaz talk up interactive ventures to Wall Street More



Wood Named President of Unscripted at Burnett's One Three Media

Joint venture produces NBC's The Voice, ABC's Shark TankMore

Tribune Clears Weekend Adventure Hour 'Rescue 3' for Fall 2013

Show offered to stations on all-barter basis More