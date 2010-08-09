B&C BEYOND: AUGUST 9, 2010

Gannett Getting More Local

Gannett Broadcasting President Dave Lougee spoke with B&C Deputy Editor Michael Malone about what makes the Gannett stations, including KUSA Denver and KSDK St. Louis, among broadcasting's best.

Read the full transcript of the interview here.





Raycom Outsources Retrans Revenue Negotiations

Station group taps Cable Audit Associates to get cash from operators. More.

Meredith Pair Adds Rentrak Measurement

WGCL Atlanta, WFSB Hartford give Nielsen rival more station clout. More.



Happy Days Are Here Again

Rupert Murdoch, Sumner Redstone and others talked about the strong ad market as their companies posted big quarterly earnings increases. More.

CBS and Comcast Find Common Ground

Biggest cable operator and most-watched broadcaster reach 10-year pact on retransmission rights and carriage of Showtime. More.

ReelzChannel Makes HD Upgrade

Cable network ReelzChannel, which delivers movie-focused programming to more than 50 million U.S. cable and satellite subscribers, launched an HD simulcast service last week and will shift to all-HD distribution this fall using MPEG-4 compression gear from Cisco.

Click here to read the full article.