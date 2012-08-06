B&C BEYOND: AUGUST 6, 2012



What: Q2 2012 The E.W. Scripps Company Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 9 a.m. ET

What: Q2 2012 Nexstar Broadcasting Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. ET

What: Q2 2012 Charter Communications Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. ET

What: Q3 2012 TheWalt Disney Co. Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 4:15 p.m. ET

What: Q2 2012 Liberty Media Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 8:45 a.m. MT

What: Q2 2012 Dish Network Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 12 p.m. ET

What: Q4 2012 News Corp. Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 4 p.m. ET

What: Q2 2012 AMC Networks Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, Aug. 9 at 10 am. ET

For those who can't make it to the 2012 PGA Championship, to be held Aug. 9-12 on Kiawah Island in South Carolina, PGA.com, managed by Turner, will offer complete coverage and digital elements that will help fans feel like they are on the course. In addition to its broadband player with multiple live streams, this year PGA.com will unveil the "Social Caddy" (no, he can't help you with your golf game), a social destination that is integrated with Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The Social Caddy will allow users to get tournament updates with a "social leaderboard," which will combine trending topics, top trending players and an aggregated stream of social media conversations about the event.

View photos from the TCA Summer Press Tour 2012, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., from July 21 to Aug. 3.

