B&C BEYOND: AUGUST 6, 2012
Look Out for This
What: Q2 2012 The E.W. Scripps Company Earnings Conference Call
When: Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 9 a.m. ET
Click here to view the webcast
What: Q2 2012 Nexstar Broadcasting Earnings Conference Call
When: Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. ET
Click here to view the webcast
What: Q2 2012 Charter Communications Earnings Conference Call
When: Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. ET
Click here to view the webcast
What: Q3 2012 TheWalt Disney Co. Earnings Conference Call
When: Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 4:15 p.m. ET
Click here to view the webcast
What: Q2 2012 Liberty Media Earnings Conference Call
When: Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 8:45 a.m. MT
Click here to view the webcast
What: Q2 2012 Dish Network Earnings Conference Call
When: Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 12 p.m. ET
Click here to view the webcast
What: Q4 2012 News Corp. Earnings Conference Call
When: Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 4 p.m. ET
Click here to view the webcast
What: Q2 2012 AMC Networks Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, Aug. 9 at 10 am. ET
Click here to view the webcast
The Screengrab
For those who can't make it to the 2012 PGA Championship, to be held Aug. 9-12 on Kiawah Island in South Carolina, PGA.com, managed by Turner, will offer complete coverage and digital elements that will help fans feel like they are on the course. In addition to its broadband player with multiple live streams, this year PGA.com will unveil the "Social Caddy" (no, he can't help you with your golf game), a social destination that is integrated with Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The Social Caddy will allow users to get tournament updates with a "social leaderboard," which will combine trending topics, top trending players and an aggregated stream of social media conversations about the event.
FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list of B&C staff feeds.
Click here for complete information on B&C's 22nd Annual Hall of Fame.
TCA Summer Press Tour
View photos from the TCA Summer Press Tour 2012, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., from July 21 to Aug. 3.
Click here to view more photos
YOU SAID IT
Editoral: Double Fault
Click here to listen to Justice Antonin Scalia's full remarks on cameras in the Supreme Court
NBCU Chief Burke Says Olympics Could Break Even
Ad revenue and ratings are higher than forecast More
Time Warner Profit Declines in Second Quarter
CNN ratings losses contribute to slower advertising growth More
Warner Bros.' 'Anderson' Goes Through Redo for Season Two
Newly minted Anderson Live will switch studios and feature more live elements More
Summer Ratings Rise Despite Colorado Shooting Coverage Preemptions
Syndication's top three talk shows up for the week More
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.