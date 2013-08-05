B&C BEYOND: AUGUST 5, 2013

WHAT'S HAPPENING

Don't Miss

Click here for more information about the Technology Leadership Summit West.

Log On To

Click here for a full list of earnings calls.

COMMUNITY

Click here to view this week's Community.

Finally Done, Scanzoni Says Upfront Was Weak

GroupM finished with drawn-out NBCU, ABC negotiations More

FF/RWD

Click here to view this week's FF/RWD.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

SCHMOOZE: TCA PRESS TOUR

Click here to view photos from the 2013 TCA Summer Press Tour, held July 24 to Aug. 7 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Click here to view more photos.



MARKET EYE

Full ‘Court' Press In Orlando

Central Florida TV stations went wall-to-wall, gavel-to-gavel during George Zimmerman trial

Click here to read the full story.

WASHINGTON

D.C. Braces for Super Deals

Broadcaster agreements draw fire, but appear to draw a ‘no harm, no foul' from current FCC regulations

Click here to read the full story.

CURRENCYLinear TV Under Pressure In Newly Customized Era

BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield says TV companies must ‘make better content' in order to survive

Click here to read the full story.

TECHNOLOGY

Consolidation Leaves Mark On Operations Business

Mega-deals for local TV stations mean make-or-break profit or loss for many technology vendors

Click here to read the full story.