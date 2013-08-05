B&C BEYOND: AUGUST 5, 2013
WHAT'S HAPPENING
Don't Miss
Log On To
COMMUNITY
Finally Done, Scanzoni Says Upfront Was Weak
GroupM finished with drawn-out NBCU, ABC negotiations More
FF/RWD
SCHMOOZE: TCA PRESS TOUR
MARKET EYE
Full ‘Court' Press In Orlando
Central Florida TV stations went wall-to-wall, gavel-to-gavel during George Zimmerman trial
WASHINGTON
D.C. Braces for Super Deals
Broadcaster agreements draw fire, but appear to draw a ‘no harm, no foul' from current FCC regulations
CURRENCYLinear TV Under Pressure In Newly Customized Era
BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield says TV companies must ‘make better content' in order to survive
TECHNOLOGY
Consolidation Leaves Mark On Operations Business
Mega-deals for local TV stations mean make-or-break profit or loss for many technology vendors
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.