B&C BEYOND: AUGUST 23, 2010

Big Games Flowing in Streams

For the first time this season, many National Football League fans living in high-rise, multi-dwelling buildings will be able to watch every bone-crushing tackle and game-winning touchdown through DirecTV's popular NFL Sunday Ticket out-of-market live-game package.

Selling Televisions With Television

With his company's leadership position in selling televisions--and its film and television studio business--Sony Electronics CMO Michael Fasulo embraces the philosophy that there's an advantage in engineering and selling products that go from the lens to the living room. In an interview with B&C Business Editor Jon Lafayette, Fasulo addresses the challenges of marketing during these times, when technology is changing both the product and the way it's sold.

An edited transcript of the interview follows.



Broadband $ Not Redundant, Says Advisor

Obama Administration telecom policy advisor and NTIA Administrator Lawrence Strickling says his agency will meet an Oct. 1 deadline for a report on how it will team with the FCC to help find 500 MHz of spectrum for wireless broadband, as well as for handing out the bulk of its $4.7 billion in broadband stimulus grants. In an interview with B&C Washington Bureau Chief John Eggerton, Strickling defends criticisms that some of that money may be going to overbuild broadband service already being provided by cable operators.

An edited transcript of the interview follows.

WGCL Atlanta Goes Live At 5

WGCL Atlanta debuts a 5 p.m. news Aug. 30. Senior VP/General Manager Kirk Black gives a number of reasons for launching the 5 p.m. newscast; among them, ratings for WGCL's 4 p.m. news have grown substantially, and rival WXIA does not air a 5. "It'll be good, hard-nosed journalism, asking the tough questions," Black says.

ESPN Takes Rise Up: New Orleans to Primetime

ESPN Takes Rise Up: New Orleans to Primetime

Network extends its sports brand in a primetime documentary on the makeover of a local high school's athletic facility.

Executive Shuffle at Lopez Tonight

Executive Shuffle at Lopez Tonight

The TBS late-night variety show gets a new executive producer: Robert Morton, a Late Night With David Letterman alum.

TBS Picks Up Are We There Yet?

TBS Picks Up Are We There Yet?

Network orders 90 episodes of original comedy; Debmar three for three on securing orders for test sitcoms.

Ratings: Clinton Nuptials Boost Mags

Rest of syndication in summer stall. More.