B&C BEYOND: AUGUST 22, 2011

With next month marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, many networks are commemorating the important date with a bevy of specials beginning this week.

Inside the CW's Launch Plan: Trying to Slay a Broader Audience

If you were still paying attention toward the end of the recent Television Critics Association press tour, you may have noticed CW President Mark Pedowitz talking about broadening the appeal of the network, and not just by the admission that he is open to developing comedies.

CBS Local Adds New

Apps

While many stations have created separate apps for their

local newscasts, CBS Local has taken a different route, bundling content from

its stations with its radio outlets to offer a wide array of news, sports, weather

and other local content.

News Analysis: The Google–Motorola Deal

Google's agreement to buy Motorola Mobility for $12.5

billion is already sending shock waves through the TV and wireless industries,

with opinions ranging from suggestions it could revolutionize the TV industry

to rousing memories of AOL–Time Warner.

WCAU Partners With foursquare for 'Real-Time News Updates'

Users in Philadelphia can track NBC-owned station's news and information around the market as it happens on their digital devices More

Brett Jenkins Named CTO of LIN

Ion expat will advise company on new technologies and trends and develop new business models for LIN's local TV outlets More

Dr. Phil Lands Exclusive Interview With Parents of Casey Anthony

Will open show's season 10 premiere More

Syndies Stalled as Country Faced Debt Crisis

Most shows down or flat in the week ended Aug. 7 More



Rick Krim: He Walks the Line

VH1's executive vice president, talent and music

programming makes sweet music by

balancing the needs of art and commerce.

