B&C BEYOND: AUGUST 20, 2012

Syfy Sync Launches in Time for 'Face Off'

Syfy is moving into the future by introducing a second-screen sync app that allows viewers to interact with programming while they watch. With its tech-savvy audience, it is surprising that Syfy was not among the first to rollout a sync app, but Craig Engler, the network's senior VP of digital, says Syfy waited to do it right. More

Setting Coverage Apart at Crowded Conventions

Mitt Romney may have already announced his vice-presidential pick in Paul Ryan, but TV news producers are betting on plenty of other stories coming out of the Republican National Convention Aug. 27-30 in Tampa, Fla., and the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., Sept. 4-6. More

Tennis Channel to 'Live'-en Coverage

When the FCC last month upheld Tennis Channel's program-carriage victory against Comcast, it all but assured the single-sport network would get the increased distribution (and rights fees) it felt it deserved.

Networks Are Hard-Wired for Convention Politics

Increased fiber bandwidth means higher-quality feeds from the confabs

'Access Hollywood' Wins Ratings Gold With Olympics Coverage

Rest of syndication field mostly out of the race versus the London Summer Games More

CBS Television Distribution and Tribune's Late-Night 'Arsenio' Comeback Cleared in 85% of Country

Talk show will premiere in syndication next fall More