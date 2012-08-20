B&C BEYOND: AUGUST 20, 2012
Don't Miss This
Clickhere for information on how to RSVP for the Fox screenings and Q&A
"The Color of Money -- Profiting With Multicultural Programming" webinar
Syfy Sync Launches in Time for 'Face Off'
Syfy is moving into the future by introducing a second-screen sync app that allows viewers to interact with programming while they watch. With its tech-savvy audience, it is surprising that Syfy was not among the first to rollout a sync app, but Craig Engler, the network's senior VP of digital, says Syfy waited to do it right. More
From the Web
Setting Coverage Apart at Crowded Conventions
Mitt Romney may have already announced his vice-presidential pick in Paul Ryan, but TV news producers are betting on plenty of other stories coming out of the Republican National Convention Aug. 27-30 in Tampa, Fla., and the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., Sept. 4-6. More
FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list of B&C staff feeds.
Click here for complete information on B&C's 22nd Annual Hall of Fame.
View photos from recent industry events such as The Voice season three press junket and the MundoFox launch party...
Click here to view more photos
Tennis Channel to 'Live'-en Coverage
When the FCC last month upheld Tennis Channel's program-carriage victory against Comcast, it all but assured the single-sport network would get the increased distribution (and rights fees) it felt it deserved.
Click here to read the full story
Networks Are Hard-Wired for Convention Politics
Increased fiber bandwidth means higher-quality feeds from the confabs
Click here to read the full story
'Access Hollywood' Wins Ratings Gold With Olympics Coverage
Rest of syndication field mostly out of the race versus the London Summer Games More
CBS Television Distribution and Tribune's Late-Night 'Arsenio' Comeback Cleared in 85% of Country
Talk show will premiere in syndication next fall More
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.