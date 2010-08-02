B&C BEYOND: AUGUST 2, 2010

Log Onto This

Look for B&C's ongoing coverage of earnings season as CBS, News Corp., Time Warner Inc., Time Warner Cable, Viacom, Discovery, Cablevision and Playboy all announce results this week.

Click here for complete coverage.



WRAL Launches Interactive Widget

Capitol

Broadcasting station WRAL Raleigh, which was the first U.S. station to

broadcast HDTV back in 1996, is now the first station to launch a dedicated

application for new "connected TVs" that use a broadband connection

to pull content through the Internet.



