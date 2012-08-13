B&C BEYOND: AUGUST 13, 2012



AMC Networks and Dish Network can't agree on much these days, except that neither side wants to back down. At the recent TCA press tour, AMC left show-branded cookies in each critic's hotel room, with the universal "no" sign (a big red diagonal line) through the name of the satcaster. Now AMC wants to know how Dish subscribers are coping without its shows. In the latest barb, the company's "Hey Dish, Where's My AMC?" video contest asks fans to create a 30-to-90-second video about life without their favorite meth dealers and bridezillas. Aside from $4,000 cash, the winner's video will appear across AMC-owned social media channels. Good luck: Dish topper Charlie Ergen indicated there was no resolution in the near future during the company's Q2 earnings call Aug. 8. Dish said of the contest: "We appreciate AMC's creativity, but the fact remains AMC Networks' offerings are overpriced relative to the value they deliver." Could you two just figure it out already?

The DIY Duopoly, Subchannel Style

I did some poking around on creative, and lucrative, uses for stations' multicast channels for this issue (see story on page 14)-including how some of the new dot-two Fox affiliates are faring, and what the major digi-nets, including Live Well Network and Me-TV, have coming up for fall. More

Telemundo Maps Out Local Strategy

Group president Abud addresses unique needs of Spanish-language viewers

Media General Lays Off 75

After shedding all but one newspaper, corporate doesn't need as many staffers More

Bud Brown Takes Over Bonten Stations in Texas

Former WWL New Orleans boss heads to DMAs 164 and 197 More



