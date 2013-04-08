B&C BEYOND: APRIL 8, 2013
The Screengrab
With Tiger Woods recently reclaiming his No. 1 world ranking, viewers (and TV networks) will be watching to see if he can win his first Grand Slam tournament since 2008. Woods and his PGA Tour competitors take their swings at the famed Augusta National as part of the 2013 Masters Golf Tournament. From April 11-14, the event will air on ESPN and CBS, and both will provide live-streaming via their TV Everywhere services.
Looking at Late Night
Deja Vu for Exec Who Started Late-Night Wars
Despite lower ratings, NATPE president and CEO Perth says time period is still important to the networks
Analysis: Ad Buyers Processing NBC Late Night Shift
Carat's Gold calls it a 'bad move' but upside seen elsewhere
NBC Affiliates Pumped for 'Battle of the Jimmys'
Stations salute Jay Leno as hardest working guy in entertainment, but look forward to younger, and more, viewers
Hearst TV, PolitiFact Renew Alliance
Pace-setting local broadcast group pledges commitment to political coverage, even in off years More
Tribune Broadcasting's Nils Larsen Departs
CEO is out as Tribune reshapes executive wing; Larry Wert overseeing stations More
HBO Renews 'Game of Thrones' for Season Four
Drama's third season premiered March 31 to record 4.4 million viewers More
Bravo Greenlights 17 New Unscripted Series
18 returning shows combine for 15% increase in network's upfront slate More
