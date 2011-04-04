B&C BEYOND: APRIL 4, 2011







Event Coverage: Video Everywhere

Heller: TV Everywhere Is Still on Track

Speaking at B&C/MCN event, vice chairman says issue will get resolved More.

ESPN Needs Blackouts on TWC iPad App



Murphy: sports programmer is 'in conversations' with MSO about enabling live feed More.



The Market Movers



Upfront season has begun. Cable networks are announcing their programming plans for next season, holding star-studded parties for media buyers as part of a process that will determine where more than $16 billion in advertising money will be spent.

Upfront Central:CNN Pitches Comeback Story



Big news this year has been good news for CNN . The initial cable news network was stumbling last year; ratings slid, and in the fourth quarter, parent company Time Warner announced for the first time in memory that ad revenue was down for CNN . But with attention focusing on unrest in Egypt and Libya and the earthquake and tsunami in Japan, viewers are tuning in to CNN for its historic strengths in breaking and international news, just in time for this year's upfront.

A Royal Flush

Syndication's entertainment magazines are busily gearing up for the event of the decade. It isn't the Oscars, a scandalous celebrity break-up or anything to do with Charlie Sheen. It isn't even happening in Hollywood. It's the royal wedding of Prince William to Kate Middleton, and it's taking place in London on Friday, April 29.

Sinclair: Spectrum Crisis ‘Manufactured'

David

Smith, chairman/CEO/president of Sinclair Broadcasting, claims the

so-called spectrum crisis the FCC and the Obama administration are using

to justify the push to reclaim more spectrum from broadcasters is

bogus.

CBS, CityGrid Team Up on Local Web Initiative

Broadcaster, online outfit link users to businesses with CBS Local Pages More.

Doreen Wade Tapped as GM of WSMV

Former Freedom chief is back in the game in Nashville More.

Koondel Adds SVP of CBS' Corporate Licensing and Distribution to Title

Remains president of distribution for CBS Television Distribution syndication division More.

CBS Emerges As Front Runner To Land Couric Talker

Leslie Moonves involved in talks and highly supportive, say sources More.

