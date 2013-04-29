B&C BEYOND: APRIL 29, 2013



Go to This



B&C presents its third-annual off-the-record "Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of New York" event featuring a networking cocktail hour followed by a speaker program that includes a Q&A with Lauren Zalaznick, executive VP, NBCUniversal, as well as such featured panelists as Time Warner Cable's Melinda Witmer, BET Networks' Debra Lee and Starcom USA's Amanda Richman. And yes, men are welcome.

For more info and tickets, go to bcwomenofny.com



Don't Miss This

Click here for a full schedule of 2013 upfronts.

Log On to This

What: Q1 2013 CBS Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, May 1 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Click here to view the webcast

What: Q2 2013 Viacom Earnings Webcast

When: Wednesday, May 1 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Click here to view the webcast

Click here to view a list of other earnings calls this week.



The Screengrab



Comedy Central is teaming up with Twitter for #ComedyFest, a celebration of the genre programmed on the social media site from April 29-May 3. The event kicks off with a live-stream event from the Beverly Hills Paley Center featuring comedy icons Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks (Brooks will officially join Twitter during the event) and moderated by producer/writer/director Judd Apatow. #ComedyFest will consist of 16 events and more than 50 comedians. Fans can follow @ComedyCentral and #ComedyFest.



Prospect Park Betting On Online Model for Revived Soaps

Prospect Park founders Jeff Kwatinetz and Richard Frank saw an opportunity two years ago when ABC canceled longrunning soap operas All My Children and One Life to Live. Last week, Kwatinetz and Frank were finally able to reunite the shows with their fans - and perhaps usher in a new wave of viewing habits."We just saw that ABC canceled them," Kwatinetz told B&C at the April 23 premiere for the two soaps. "We were already working on a model for an online TV network, and it just occurred," he added, calling it "a gift."

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

View photos from recent industry events, such as Paley Center's "General Hospital: Celebrating 50 Years and Looking Forward" and the premiere of the Lifetime original movie Call Me Crazy...

Click here to view more photos.



B&C's 2013 Market Movers

Consensus finds more data - not C7 - helps guide their spending plans

Click here to read the full story.

Hispanic Broadcast Networks Look to Grow Entire Market

Upfront is less about infighting, more about competing for English-language for dollars

Click here to read the full story.

Executive Changes Atop Cox Enterprises

Bill Hoffman to be president of Cox Media Group More

Gannett TV Revenue Up 9% in Q1

Forecasts single digit growth for next quarter More