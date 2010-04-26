B&C Beyond: April 26, 2010

Welcome to

WHAT'S HAPPENING



Go to This

Boston Univ. Alumni Association presents "An Evening With Joel Silver." Let's hope the interviewer (B&C Editor-in-Chief Ben Grossman) is up to grilling the legendary producer of Sherlock Holmes and The Matrix. Monday, 7:30-10 p.m. PT, CBS Studio Center, Studio City, Calif.

Find out what "Actuality" really means--and whether or not Kid Rock has anything to do with it--at the TruTV upfront presentation. Tuesday, 5:00 p.m. ET, Skylight Soho, New York City



Look Out for This

What merger?! Kabletown--sorry, Comcast--reports quarterly earnings. Wednesday, April 28, Before Markets Open

Philippe Dauman just re-upped as Viacom CEO through 2016. Find out what he's doing right when the company reports quarterly earnings. Thursday, April 29, Before Markets Open

Time Warner Cable reports quarterly earnings Thursday, April 29, Before Markets Open

Oprah! Palin! Iron Mike! Discovery Communications and its suite of cable properties are on a roll. The company reports quarterly earnings. Friday, April 29, Before Markets Open

COMMUNITY

See You on Election Night

In perhaps

the least surprising news we can imagine, Comedy Central has locked up

Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert through the 2012 election. It's when

David Letterman leaves The Late Show that Stewart's next move really

gets interesting. Until then, check him out at

www.thedailyshow.com

or click on the image to watch a classic moment from the show.

Dude, This Was Awesome!

Veteran TV audience analyst Steve

Sternberg took his 10-year-old son, Jared, to the Cartoon Network

upfront presentation last week. Read

Jared's blog--composed from his own notes and with a little help from

dad--at The Sternberg Report.

ADVERSE

HorizonCEO Sees Bright Ad Market Ahead

Bill Koenigsberg talks with

B&C

's

Claire Atkinson about market sectors, Leno-Conan moves...and why

insurance companies are increasing their marketing spend, how the

unemployment rate is impacting fast-food marketing and how far auto has

bounced back.

Clickhere for the complete Q&A

.

ADverse:Atkinson on Advertising



B&C

Business Editor

Claire Atkinson blogs about the world of TV advertising.

Clickhere.

UpfrontCentral

Complete upfront coverage, including news and

analysis, blogs from the upfront presentations, photos and pilot clips

and an interactive calendar of upfront events. Clickhere.

WASHINGTON WATCH

What DTV Issues?

Historians looking back at the DTV transition will find that almost nobody had a DTV-related inquiry in the days and weeks surrounding the June 12, 2009, shift from analog to digital. That is, if they go by the FCC's own quarterly report on inquiries and complaints to the commission for the three-month period, released earlier this month. More.

BEYOND THE BOX

SyfyExpanding Video-Game Business

'Red Faction' going to TV; 'Ghost

Hunters Academy' series gets its own game. Alan Seiffert, senior VP of

Syfy Ventures, tells Alex Weprin why less is more for Syfy.com

advertisers.

Clickhere for the complete article.