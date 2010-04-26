B&C Beyond: April 26, 2010
Welcome to
B&C Beyond
, your gateway to Web-only
articles, blogs and multimedia you won't find in the pages of
B&C
.
Scroll down to find links organized by department.
WHAT'S HAPPENING
Go to This
Boston Univ. Alumni Association presents "An Evening With Joel Silver." Let's hope the interviewer (B&C Editor-in-Chief Ben Grossman) is up to grilling the legendary producer of Sherlock Holmes and The Matrix. Monday, 7:30-10 p.m. PT, CBS Studio Center, Studio City, Calif.
Find out what "Actuality" really means--and whether or not Kid Rock has anything to do with it--at the TruTV upfront presentation. Tuesday, 5:00 p.m. ET, Skylight Soho, New York City
Look Out for This
What merger?! Kabletown--sorry, Comcast--reports quarterly earnings. Wednesday, April 28, Before Markets Open
Philippe Dauman just re-upped as Viacom CEO through 2016. Find out what he's doing right when the company reports quarterly earnings. Thursday, April 29, Before Markets Open
Time Warner Cable reports quarterly earnings Thursday, April 29, Before Markets Open
Oprah! Palin! Iron Mike! Discovery Communications and its suite of cable properties are on a roll. The company reports quarterly earnings. Friday, April 29, Before Markets Open
COMMUNITY
See You on Election Night
In perhaps
the least surprising news we can imagine, Comedy Central has locked up
Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert through the 2012 election. It's when
David Letterman leaves The Late Show that Stewart's next move really
gets interesting. Until then, check him out at
or click on the image to watch a classic moment from the show.
Dude, This Was Awesome!
Veteran TV audience analyst Steve
Sternberg took his 10-year-old son, Jared, to the Cartoon Network
upfront presentation last week. Read
Jared's blog--composed from his own notes and with a little help from
dad--at The Sternberg Report.
ADVERSE
HorizonCEO Sees Bright Ad Market Ahead
Bill Koenigsberg talks with
B&C
's
Claire Atkinson about market sectors, Leno-Conan moves...and why
insurance companies are increasing their marketing spend, how the
unemployment rate is impacting fast-food marketing and how far auto has
bounced back.
Clickhere for the complete Q&A
.
ADverse:Atkinson on Advertising
B&C
Business Editor
Claire Atkinson blogs about the world of TV advertising.
Clickhere.
UpfrontCentral
Complete upfront coverage, including news and
analysis, blogs from the upfront presentations, photos and pilot clips
and an interactive calendar of upfront events. Clickhere.
WASHINGTON WATCH
What DTV Issues?
Historians looking back at the DTV transition will find that almost nobody had a DTV-related inquiry in the days and weeks surrounding the June 12, 2009, shift from analog to digital. That is, if they go by the FCC's own quarterly report on inquiries and complaints to the commission for the three-month period, released earlier this month. More.
BEYOND THE BOX
SyfyExpanding Video-Game Business
'Red Faction' going to TV; 'Ghost
Hunters Academy' series gets its own game. Alan Seiffert, senior VP of
Syfy Ventures, tells Alex Weprin why less is more for Syfy.com
advertisers.
Clickhere for the complete article.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.