B&C BEYOND: APRIL 25, 2011

Upfront Central: Nat Geo Has News For Media Buyers

As part of his upfront pitch, Rich Goldfarb, senior VP for ad sales at Nat Geo, is pointing to demographic and psychographic similarities between traditional news viewers and the audiences that Nat Geo attracts with shows like National Geographic Explorer, Inside the State Department and Witness Japan.

Maddow: Network News Not Going Anywhere

MSNBC star talks about life after Olbermann, and how other big personalities will do in new places.

NAB: James Cameron, Vince Pace Form New 3D Venture

Filmmaker James Cameron and 3D producer Vince Pace have strengthened their longstanding collaboration in 3D technologies by forming the CAMERON-PACE Group.

Ricki Lake Planning Return to Daytime

Twentieth Television is officially in development on a new talk show starring 1990s daytime queen Ricki Lake. B&C reported last month that Lake was shopping a new talker; at the time, several distributors-including Twentieth, NBCUniversal and CBS Television Distribution-were considering the project. The hour-long show is in development for a fall 2012 launch on broadcast stations, cable nets or a combination of both. Distributors expect the 2012 market for syndicated shows to be comptitive; besides Lake's project, Katie Couric is considering the launch of a syndicated talker More



Comcast SportsNet to Produce KNTV San Fran's Sports

New set planned for merged Bay Area team; layoffs not anticipated at NBC Local Media Station More

KTTV's Jose Rios Named Fox Stations VP of News Apps

Promotion for L.A. news director, as Fox O&Os look to harness the power of digital and social media More