B&C BEYOND: APRIL 22, 2013
What: Q1 2013 Netflix Earnings Conference Call
When: Monday, April 22 at 3:00 p.m.
PT
What: Q1 2013 Time
Warner Cable Earnings
Conference Call
When: Thursday, April 25 at 8:30 a.m. ET
Sony Pictures Television Launches Entertainment Digi-Net 'GetTV'
The packed multicast network space will add another big player this fall when Sony Pictures Television (SPT) launches movie channel GetTV. It will premiere on the Univision Television Group stations' subchannels in 24 markets, including 17 of the top 20 DMAs, reaching 44% of U.S. television households. SPT is in carriage talks with other station groups.
MULTIETHNIC TV LEADERSHIP AWARDS
Nets, Distributors Must Cultivate Marketing Partnerships to Best Serve Multiethnic Viewers
Viewership, demographic data important in providing effective programming, marketing messages More
Dish's Shull -- Connecting Consumers to Their 'Home'
Says top five non-Hispanic, non-English markets in the U.S. make up 15 million Americans More
BET's Lee to Competitors -- Bring It On
Chairman and CEO says competition had made network a better programmer More
Comcast's Mendiola Says Multicultural Services Are Big Business
Exec stresses focus on quality, not quantity of content for growing communities More
Viacom Networks Still Play Off of Big Value
Sales chief Lucas says new app will help reach millenial viewers
Boston Stations Pull Off 'Incredibly Jarring' Shift After Bombing
Celebratory Patriots Day coverage turns to tragic breaking news More
Soul of the South Sets Launch Date
Says African-American-targeted multicast will go live May 27
More
