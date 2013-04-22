B&C BEYOND: APRIL 22, 2013



What: Q1 2013 Netflix Earnings Conference Call

When: Monday, April 22 at 3:00 p.m.

PT

What: Q1 2013 Time

Warner Cable Earnings

Conference Call

When: Thursday, April 25 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Sony Pictures Television Launches Entertainment Digi-Net 'GetTV'

The packed multicast network space will add another big player this fall when Sony Pictures Television (SPT) launches movie channel GetTV. It will premiere on the Univision Television Group stations' subchannels in 24 markets, including 17 of the top 20 DMAs, reaching 44% of U.S. television households. SPT is in carriage talks with other station groups.

View photos from B&C/Multichannel News' inaugural Multiethnic TV Leadership Awards, held April 17 at the Hilton Hotel in New York.

Nets, Distributors Must Cultivate Marketing Partnerships to Best Serve Multiethnic Viewers

Viewership, demographic data important in providing effective programming, marketing messages More

Dish's Shull -- Connecting Consumers to Their 'Home'

Says top five non-Hispanic, non-English markets in the U.S. make up 15 million Americans More

BET's Lee to Competitors -- Bring It On

Chairman and CEO says competition had made network a better programmer More

Comcast's Mendiola Says Multicultural Services Are Big Business

Exec stresses focus on quality, not quantity of content for growing communities More

Viacom Networks Still Play Off of Big Value

Sales chief Lucas says new app will help reach millenial viewers

Boston Stations Pull Off 'Incredibly Jarring' Shift After Bombing

Celebratory Patriots Day coverage turns to tragic breaking news More



Soul of the South Sets Launch Date

Says African-American-targeted multicast will go live May 27



More