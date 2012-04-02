B&C BEYOND: APRIL 2, 2012

Real Anchors Pumped for ‘Anchorman 2'

Ron Burgundy, Will Ferrell's egotistical empty suit from the 2004 film Anchorman, represented a stinging satire of local news anchors. yet San diego's classiest news man has hardcore fans in some unlikely places-local TV newsrooms around the country.

Netflix Passes on Saving 'Terra Nova'

Discussions with 20th TV for canceled Fox drama do not pan out More

'Mad Men' Season FIve Premiere Hits Series High

AMC drama draws 3.5 million viewers after 17-month hiatus More

Report: Newport TV Shopping Stations

Providence Equity Partners potentially seeking buyer for (formerly) billion-dollar group; no comment from Newport More

North Carolina Broadcasters 'Welcome Home' 70,000 Vietnam Vets

Local TV and radio stations air March 31 event at Charlotte Motor Speedway live More

Syndies Stunted By March Madness, Daylight Savings

NCAA Basketball Tournament preemptions cause most shows to decline More

Omniverse, Wylie Studios to Partner on Multicultural Content

Companies plan multiplatform distribution of scripted series More



4As' Annual Meeting

4As Debate Data's Plusses and Minuses

As analytics gain power, more advertising magic is needed More

AMC's Collier Addresses Modern 'Mad Men'

Talks about The Pitch at ad conference More

For TV, The Future Will Be Relevant

Hulu's Kilar expects more personalization More

New Research Tracks Viewer Voting Patterns

Rentrak's targeting works for other industries More

Pac-12 Commish Calls College Sports Undervalued

New net offers national, regions and local feeds to advertisers More

Zalaznick Steers NBCU Cable Nets Toward Upfront

Lauren Zalaznick, chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment & Digital Networks and Integrated Media, spoke to B&C business editor Jon Lafayette as NBCU's cable networks got ready for the upfront season.

Next Man Up: McCarver Gets His Hall Call

Tim McCarver was one of the top big league catchers of the 1960s and ‘70s, helping lead the St. Louis Cardinals to two World Series championships and playing in two All-Star games, but his playing skills never brought him a plaque in the Baseball Hall of Fame.This summer, the longtime broadcaster will be honored with the Ford C. Frick Award, presented for excellence in baseball broadcasting by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

