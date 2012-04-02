B&C BEYOND: APRIL 2, 2012
Real Anchors Pumped for ‘Anchorman 2'
Ron Burgundy, Will Ferrell's egotistical empty suit from the 2004 film Anchorman, represented a stinging satire of local news anchors. yet San diego's classiest news man has hardcore fans in some unlikely places-local TV newsrooms around the country.
Netflix Passes on Saving 'Terra Nova'
Discussions with 20th TV for canceled Fox drama do not pan out More
'Mad Men' Season FIve Premiere Hits Series High
AMC drama draws 3.5 million viewers after 17-month hiatus More
Report: Newport TV Shopping Stations
Providence Equity Partners potentially seeking buyer for (formerly) billion-dollar group; no comment from Newport More
North Carolina Broadcasters 'Welcome Home' 70,000 Vietnam Vets
Local TV and radio stations air March 31 event at Charlotte Motor Speedway live More
Syndies Stunted By March Madness, Daylight Savings
NCAA Basketball Tournament preemptions cause most shows to decline More
Omniverse, Wylie Studios to Partner on Multicultural Content
Companies plan multiplatform distribution of scripted series More
4As' Annual Meeting
4As Debate Data's Plusses and Minuses
As analytics gain power, more advertising magic is needed More
AMC's Collier Addresses Modern 'Mad Men'
Talks about The Pitch at ad conference More
For TV, The Future Will Be Relevant
Hulu's Kilar expects more personalization More
New Research Tracks Viewer Voting Patterns
Rentrak's targeting works for other industries More
Pac-12 Commish Calls College Sports Undervalued
New net offers national, regions and local feeds to advertisers More
Zalaznick Steers NBCU Cable Nets Toward Upfront
Lauren Zalaznick, chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment & Digital Networks and Integrated Media, spoke to B&C business editor Jon Lafayette as NBCU's cable networks got ready for the upfront season.
Next Man Up: McCarver Gets His Hall Call
Tim McCarver was one of the top big league catchers of the 1960s and ‘70s, helping lead the St. Louis Cardinals to two World Series championships and playing in two All-Star games, but his playing skills never brought him a plaque in the Baseball Hall of Fame.This summer, the longtime broadcaster will be honored with the Ford C. Frick Award, presented for excellence in baseball broadcasting by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
