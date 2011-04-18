B&C BEYOND: APRIL 18, 2011



Screengrab

NBCU's "Green Is Universal" initiative kicks off its annual "EarthWeek" April 17-24, the first since its merger with Comcast. More than 45 brands

across the newly expanded portfolio will participate in 100-plus hours of environmentally

themed programming throughout the week.

Click here to see exclusive promo featuring NBCU talent like Joan Rivers and Jimmy Fallon urging viewers to green their lifestyles.



FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list ofB&Cstaff feeds.

View photos from recent industry events, including the College Television Awards and the Oxygen upfront...

Click here to view the slideshow.



CNN's Brooke Anderson Named Co-anchor of CTD's The Insider

Replaces Lara Spencer, who heads back to GMA in MayMore.

Nielson Changes Up Syndication Ratings

Shows now ranked by gross average audience (GAA) resultsMore.