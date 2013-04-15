B&C BEYOND: APRIL 15, 2013



Nat Geo's campaign for Brain Games aims to stretch the minds of viewers on a variety of levels. NYC-ers can experience an optical illusion of Houdini's face made of 3,000 Rubik's Cubes at the Rubik's Cube store through May 6. Viewers can watch branded commercials featuring 15-second puzzle teases which prompt audiences to stay tuned for a 15-second reveal from the show's host Jason Silva playing out a brain game. On the April 22 premiere, Silva will host an "IamA"-one of Reddit's more popular series-which allows Redditors to ask questions about Brain Games.

Companion experience to the show offers up a new Brain Challenge each week.

Visitors Earn weekly "Brain Badges" -humorous, assessments personalized to visitor's "Brain Challenge" performance.

Share on social media or pull a real-life souvenir out of the virtual experience by printing on T-Shirts and Posters.

Weekly participation in the Brain Challenges builds personalized Brain Profile, revealed at end of season. Users are encouraged to come back each week to take the new challenge, and collect all 12 badges - one per episode -- to complete their unique Brain Profile.

Each episode accompanied by in-depth, easily shareable content: 30+ mini-interactives and brain games, 24 articles, 30+ video interviews withbrain experts, Apollo Robins and host Jason Silva.

100% Hompage Yahoo Takeover on April 22.

Host Jason Silva is hosting an IamA on Reddit where redditors can engage with Jason one on one.

Sponsorship and takeover of mental Floss' Brain Games section and trivia content

Jason is guest blogger for Mental Floss where he will expound on the magic of the brain



Upfronts: BET Looks to Defend Its Territory

With a rash of new competitors aiming at the African-American market, BET is telling advertisers, "You Look Better on BET." The network, which held its Chicago upfront April 11, is launching new initiative B-Real, designed to help marketers better understand and engage African-American women, who are disproportionately the heads of their households and decision-makers on purchasers, said Vick Free, BET chief marketing officer.

Sinclair to Acquire Fisher Stations for $373 Million

Retrans Revenue Could Be $5 Billion By 2017

'Extra' Renewed Through 2016-17

'Dr. Phil' Reclaims Talk Lead

