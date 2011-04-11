B&C BEYOND: APRIL 11, 2011



Watch This

Get your remote ready - this week's TV schedule is packed with premieres! Schedule below:

Monday, Apr. 11: Law & Order: Los Angeles, NBC, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Apr. 12: Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Apr. 13: Happy Endings, ABC, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 14: Friday Night Lights, NBC, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 17: Games of Thrones, HBO, 9 p.m.



Mr. Smith Goes to Vegas

Gordon

Smith, President of the National Association of Broadcasters, weighed in with

B&C on the key issues facing his industry as it gathers in Las Vegas this

week.

Upfront Central:

Keeping the Roll Going at Discovery

Looking at the strength of the scatter market, some network executives are predicting that prices and volume in this year's fast-approaching upfront will surpass double digit increases and could reach 15% or more. But Discovery Communications' Joe Abruzzese believes that such posturing could send money away from TV when Discovery is on a roll.

Orlando PBS Station Sold

Orlando PBS Station Sold

Community Educators of Orlando/Daystar grabs WMFE; seller says he couldn't afford to keep its PBS affiliation



Elmer Baldwin Named Internet Broadcasting CEO

Elmer Baldwin Named Internet Broadcasting CEO

Twin Cities tech chief succeeds Lebow at IB, which handles Web business for stations owned by Hearst TV, Post-Newsweek and others

Covering Liz

Covering Liz

Legend's death sparks ratings for syndie mags

Futurama Cleared in 90% of Country for Fall Debut

Fox, Tribune, Sinclair, Hearst, CBS among station groups to sign on More.