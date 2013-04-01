B&C BEYOND: APRIL 1, 2013



Log On to This

Click here to register for the "Behind the Screen: Smart Data for Smart Discovery"

webinar on April 2.

Watch This

Click here for a list of premieres.



From the Web

Coors Lite Cash Buys ‘Ice Cold' Sponsorship

Ice Cold Gold sounds a bit like a beer brand. Actually, it's a new series on Animal Planet-albeit one sponsored by Coors Light. Animal Planet has been toughening up its "cuddly critters" image and attracting a larger, more male audience, which has helped it draw a new set of advertisers including, notably, the beer companies.



More

Genachowski: ‘Unleashing The Benefits of Broadband Was Highest Priority'

Departing FCC chairman Julius Genachowski -who recently announced he will exit in the next several weeks-spoke with B&C Washington editor John Eggerton about his tenure, how the mission of the FCC is to promote broadband and what he plans to do next.

Click here to read the entire Q&A.

CBS Stations Chief Dunn Disputes Pew Study

A recent Pew Research study on the media reported that fewer people are tuning in to local news, and that TV stations lack the resources to thoroughly do their jobs. Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television Stations, disagrees with some findings in Pew's "The State of the News Media 2013."

Click here to read Dunn's "Open Letter" to B&C.

Reports: Barbara Walters to Retire Next Year

ABC newswoman to end career in May 2014 More

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

View photos from recent industry events such as Twentieth Television's Modern Family upfront party and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' 'Evening with Game of Thrones'...

Click here to view more photos.

Landgraf: 'Go Big or Go Home'

FX Networks president John Landgraftalks about why bigger is better and how his elaborate broadcasting and online play will make FX all things to all people.

Click here to read the full story.



'Judge Joe Brown' to End Run With CTD After This Season

What stations will air in show's place this fall remains undecided More

CTD Names Robert Schildhouse Senior VP of Digital Licensing and Distribution

Former Hulu executive to lead digital distribution for first-run series More