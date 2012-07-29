B&C and Multichannel News Honor Comcast Cable for Leadership in Hispanic TV
By B&C Staff
Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News
announced that Comcast Cable will be the first recipient of a new award for Leadership
in Hispanic Television.
This recognition will be presented to executives of Comcast
Cable during the Awards Luncheon at the Tenth Annual Hispanic Television
Summit, held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square of New York City on
Oct. 3, 2012.
"Meeting and exceeding the needs of the Hispanic market is a
high priority for Comcast," said Marcien Jenckes, senior VP and general manager
of video services for Comcast. "We are honored to accept this award as a
testament to the outstanding work of our dedicated multicultural team who
continue to find ways to deliver compelling new products and the best content
lineups for current and prospective Hispanic customers every day."
Louis Hillelson, the group publisher for the two
publications said, "Comcast has long demonstrated a remarkable tenacity toward
an on-going commitment to effectively serve Hispanic customers."
The award for Leadership in Hispanic Television is being
introduced in celebration of the tenth anniversary of this signature conference
for those in the business of television for Hispanic viewers. The award
acknowledges a single company or organization for their extraordinary efforts
to serve Hispanic viewers. The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Hispanic
Television will be presented to an individual.
The Hispanic Television Summit, produced by the Schramm
Marketing Group, has been presented each autumn since 2003 for those in the
business of television and digital video targeted to the US Hispanic and Latin
American viewing audience. Last year, the summit attracted 500 attendees from
across the country, Latin America and Spain.
To register, please visit www.multichannel.com/hispanic2012
or call Sandy Friedman at (917)
281-4718.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.