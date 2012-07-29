B&C and Multichannel News Honor Comcast Cable for Leadership in Hispanic TV

Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News

announced that Comcast Cable will be the first recipient of a new award for Leadership

in Hispanic Television.

This recognition will be presented to executives of Comcast

Cable during the Awards Luncheon at the Tenth Annual Hispanic Television

Summit, held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square of New York City on

Oct. 3, 2012.

"Meeting and exceeding the needs of the Hispanic market is a

high priority for Comcast," said Marcien Jenckes, senior VP and general manager

of video services for Comcast. "We are honored to accept this award as a

testament to the outstanding work of our dedicated multicultural team who

continue to find ways to deliver compelling new products and the best content

lineups for current and prospective Hispanic customers every day."

Louis Hillelson, the group publisher for the two

publications said, "Comcast has long demonstrated a remarkable tenacity toward

an on-going commitment to effectively serve Hispanic customers."

The award for Leadership in Hispanic Television is being

introduced in celebration of the tenth anniversary of this signature conference

for those in the business of television for Hispanic viewers. The award

acknowledges a single company or organization for their extraordinary efforts

to serve Hispanic viewers. The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Hispanic

Television will be presented to an individual.

The Hispanic Television Summit, produced by the Schramm

Marketing Group, has been presented each autumn since 2003 for those in the

business of television and digital video targeted to the US Hispanic and Latin

American viewing audience. Last year, the summit attracted 500 attendees from

across the country, Latin America and Spain.

To register, please visit www.multichannel.com/hispanic2012

or call Sandy Friedman at (917)

281-4718.