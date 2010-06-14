The B&C 2010 Next Wave of Leaders

YOU MIGHT SAY THAT 'NEXT WAVE' IS AN

appropriate phrase for the television industry in

2010 and beyond. Economic optimism is being

propelled by innovative thoughts on how best to

renew and refresh models, and move businesses

forward. Everything from 3D tech to its delivery,

online video, retrans deals and multi-platform

presentations is shifting.

Helping guide the way is a rising

group of

leaders who understand that sameness no longer leads to success. The 13

game-changers on

this year's list have already made an impact.

They develop series, handle brand integration,

spearhead digital technology, help rebrand networks,

bridge multi-platform worlds, maximize

revenue potential, negotiate huge buys, exploit

the power of the Web and spread the power of

local TV.

In other words, they challenge-a quality most

in need during this next wave of the industry.

Chris Allen, VP/Video Innovation Director, Starcom

Mike Biard, Executive VP, Affiliate Sales And Marketing, FoxNetworks

Maureen Bosetti, Executive VP/National Broadcast Director,Optimedia

Lenny Daniels, Executive VP/COO, Turner Sports

Holly Jacobs, Executive VP Of U.S. Reality And SyndicatedProgramming, Sony Pictures Television

Scott Koondel, President Of Distribution, CBS TelevisionDistribution

Ezra Kucharz, President Of Local Digital Media, CBS

Tony Maciulis, Producer, CBS News

Laura Nathanson, Executive VP, AD Sales, ABC Family

Beth Roberts, Executive VP, NBC Universal CableEntertainment And Universal Cable Productions Business Affairs

Susan Rovner, Executive VP Of Development, Warner Bros.Television

Tina Silvestri, Local Media Senior VP Of Operations, NBC

Nick Troiano, President, Blackarrow