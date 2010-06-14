The B&C 2010 Next Wave of Leaders
YOU MIGHT SAY THAT 'NEXT WAVE' IS AN
appropriate phrase for the television industry in
2010 and beyond. Economic optimism is being
propelled by innovative thoughts on how best to
renew and refresh models, and move businesses
forward. Everything from 3D tech to its delivery,
online video, retrans deals and multi-platform
presentations is shifting.
Helping guide the way is a rising
group of
leaders who understand that sameness no longer leads to success. The 13
game-changers on
this year's list have already made an impact.
They develop series, handle brand integration,
spearhead digital technology, help rebrand networks,
bridge multi-platform worlds, maximize
revenue potential, negotiate huge buys, exploit
the power of the Web and spread the power of
local TV.
In other words, they challenge-a quality most
in need during this next wave of the industry.
Chris Allen, VP/Video Innovation Director, Starcom
Mike Biard, Executive VP, Affiliate Sales And Marketing, FoxNetworks
Maureen Bosetti, Executive VP/National Broadcast Director,Optimedia
Lenny Daniels, Executive VP/COO, Turner Sports
Holly Jacobs, Executive VP Of U.S. Reality And SyndicatedProgramming, Sony Pictures Television
Scott Koondel, President Of Distribution, CBS TelevisionDistribution
Ezra Kucharz, President Of Local Digital Media, CBS
Tony Maciulis, Producer, CBS News
Laura Nathanson, Executive VP, AD Sales, ABC Family
Beth Roberts, Executive VP, NBC Universal CableEntertainment And Universal Cable Productions Business Affairs
Susan Rovner, Executive VP Of Development, Warner Bros.Television
Tina Silvestri, Local Media Senior VP Of Operations, NBC
Nick Troiano, President, Blackarrow
