Trending

BBQ beef

By

Garry Shandling appears to be angling for some Billy Crystal cachet next weekend at the 52nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Shandling, who is this year's host, has pre-taped several comedy segments that will air during ABC's telecast, including a skit sources coined "The Non-Nominees BBQ." In the skit, Shandling and a number of passed-over actors-Norm Macdonald, Hector Elizondo and cast members from Baywatch among them-kibitz about what it would have been like to be nominated.