Garry Shandling appears to be angling for some Billy Crystal cachet next weekend at the 52nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Shandling, who is this year's host, has pre-taped several comedy segments that will air during ABC's telecast, including a skit sources coined "The Non-Nominees BBQ." In the skit, Shandling and a number of passed-over actors-Norm Macdonald, Hector Elizondo and cast members from Baywatch among them-kibitz about what it would have been like to be nominated.