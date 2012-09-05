BBG Renews Call for Info on Missing Journalists

The Broadcasting Board of Governors Thursday again pressed

the Syrian government on the whereabouts of a pair of missing journalists.

Bashar Fahmi, a correspondent with the BBG-backed Alhurra

news outlet and cameraman Cuneyt Unal havebeen missing since Aug. 20. The Syrian government released a statement

Tuesday, Sept. 4, saying Fahmi was not under Syrian authority.

Unal, who is Turkish, was shown in a video Aug. 26 on a

Syrian government channel claiming to be part of an international militant

force. The Turkish ambassador has maintained Unal was forced to make the

statement.

"We remain concerned about the lack of information as to the

whereabouts and well-being of both journalists," said Michael Meehan, a

member of the BBG board and chairman of Middle East Broadcasting Networks.

A Japanese reporter, Mika Yamamoto, was killed in the

Northern Syrian city of Aleppo last week, according to various reports,

including from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). Fahmi and Unal were

in the same city.

According to CPJ, at least 19 journalists have been killed

covering the Syrian conflict since November, which CPJ says now makes it the

most dangerous place in the world for journalists.

Also still missing in Syria is U.S. journalist Austin Tice. The

AP reported Sept. 3 that the Syrian

regime said if it were holding any foreign journalists, they would receive

"special treatment even though they violated Syrian laws."