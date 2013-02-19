BBG Marks Six Months in Search for Missing Journalist
Feb. 20 will mark six months since Alhurra correspondent
Bashar Fahmi went missing in Syria.
The Broadcasting Board of Governors, which oversees Alhurra,
is marking the date with a renewed call for his release or information on his
whereabouts.
Fahmi was reporting from Aleppo along with cameraman Cuneyt
Unal when both went missing Aug. 20 after a firefight in which Japan Press'
Mika Yamamoto was killed. Unal was captured and later released, but Fahmi
remains missing.
"Bashar is a courageous journalist," said Brian
Conniff, president of the BBG's Middle East Broadcasting Networks. "His
tenacity drives him to follow any story and report back to millions of viewers
across the Arab world. It is that dedication that brought him to Syria. If he
is being held, we demand his immediate release. And we call on anyone that has
information about Bashar's whereabouts to please come forward."
