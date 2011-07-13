BBC Worldwide Americas Names Claudia Milne Editor for BBC.com/News

BBC Worldwide Americas announced Wednesday the promotion of Claudia Milne to editor of BBC.com/News.

In

her new position, Milne will be responsible for leading the online

journalism team, overseeing day-to-day editorial direction while looking

for ways to expand BBC's social media presence. Milne was most recently

the deputy editor for BBC World News America, and has been with BBC for 17 years.

"Claudia's

extensive BBC experience and knowledge of the North American news

market have been integral to the brand's success in the region. We're

excited to have Claudia take BBC.com's news offerings to the next level

in this market," said James Montgomery, BBC Global News' controller of

digital and technology.

BBC.com/News attracts 21 million unique users a month.