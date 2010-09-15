BBC Taps Ashendorf For U.S. Distribution Role
Sandy Ashendorf, a former MTV Networks executive, has been appointed
executive vice president of network distribution for BBC Worldwide
America, overseeing affiliate sales and marketing in the U.S. market.
Reporting to new BBC Worldwide America COO Ann Sarnoff,
Ashendorf will oversee U.S. distribution activities for channels and
assets including BBC America in standard and high definition, video on
demand and BBC World News.
She takes over from Kristina Song, a former Time Warner Cable executive who was hired as a senior vice president a year ago.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.