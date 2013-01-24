BBC Exec to Lead International Coverage for ABC News
ABC News has hired BBC veteran executive Jon Williams as its
new managing editor for international news. He starts in March and will be
based at the news division's New York headquarters.
Williams most recently had been world editor at the BBC
since 2006, where he led editorial operations in more than 30 international
bureaus. Prior to that, he was UK news editor in charge of domestic coverage
and deputy editor of the BBC 6 p.m. news from 2001-03.
Marcus Wilford, who had been leading ABC News' international
coverage on an interim basis, will return to London where he will continue to
work for the network as a consultant.
