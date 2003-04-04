BBC cameraman killed
A free-lance British Broadcasting Corp. cameraman was killed and three other members of the news crew
slightly injured when they tripped a mine in Northern Iraq.
Iranian Kaveh Golestan detonated the mine getting out of his car, the BBC's
John Morrissey confirmed to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists.
Of the other three, a foot injury to producer Stuart Hughes required
treatment by medics. The other two suffered minor cuts.
