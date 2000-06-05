BBC America picks Sister Randy

BBC America is opening its arms to content originally designed for Internet entertainment sites.

The cable network picked up San Francisco-based Mondo Media's Web-only show Thugs on Film and Dotcomix.com's Sister Randy. Both are animated programs, which translate to quality online entertainment more easily than live-action programs.

Sister Randy will debut on BBC America this summer, with 26 episodes already signed on as part of the deal. It will also be syndicated on the BBC America website.