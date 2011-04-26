BBC America to Co-Produce 'The Fades'
BBC America will co-produce the supernatural drama series
The Fades, the network announced
Tuesday.
Written by Skins writer
Jack Thorne, the series has just begun filming in the UK. It follows the story
of a teen tormented by apocalyptic dreams and spirits that only he can see, and
will be part of the channel's HIT Supernatural Saturday lineup.
"Jack Thorne is one of the UK's most exciting writing
talents, and The Fades intelligently
blends comedy and horror into a mythological storyline - a mix in keeping with
other shows in our Supernatural Saturday line up," said Perry Simon, general
manager, channels, BBC Worldwide America. "We're pleased to partner again
with our colleagues at BBC Drama Productions on another quality series."
The series is made by BBC Drama Productions, with Susan
Hogg serving as executive producer.
