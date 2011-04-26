BBC America to Co-Produce 'The Fades'

BBC America will co-produce the supernatural drama series

The Fades, the network announced

Tuesday.





Written by Skins writer

Jack Thorne, the series has just begun filming in the UK. It follows the story

of a teen tormented by apocalyptic dreams and spirits that only he can see, and

will be part of the channel's HIT Supernatural Saturday lineup.





"Jack Thorne is one of the UK's most exciting writing

talents, and The Fades intelligently

blends comedy and horror into a mythological storyline - a mix in keeping with

other shows in our Supernatural Saturday line up," said Perry Simon, general

manager, channels, BBC Worldwide America. "We're pleased to partner again

with our colleagues at BBC Drama Productions on another quality series."





The series is made by BBC Drama Productions, with Susan

Hogg serving as executive producer.



